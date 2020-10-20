In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2020 2:33 pm / 0 comments

Following the release of the 890 Adventure R Rally and 890 Adventure R, the boys from Mattighofen have taken the covers off the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure. Complementing the Adventure R and R Rally, the Adventure comes with a lower seat height for riders who are shorter in the inseam.

The 890 Adventure comes with a two-part adjustable seat with the rider perched 850 mm off the ground. This compares against the seat height on the Adventure R at 880 mm and the Adventure R Rally at 890 mm.

For those who might be wondering, the KTM website says the seat from the 890 Adventure transfers over to the 890 Adventure R, giving riders the option of a long travel adventure bike with adjustable height seat. This is because the 890 Adventure comes with 200 mm of travel front and rear while the rather more lofty 890 Adventure R has 240 mm of travel.

The engine room is the same across all 890 Adventure models, liquid-cooled parallel twin with DOHC displacing 889 cc. Power output is also identical, 105 hp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with power getting to the ground via six-speed gearbox, PASC anti-hop clutch and chain final drive.

However, suspension is necessarily different given the shorter travel and 233 mm of ground clearance on the 890 Adventure – the 890 Adventure R gets 263 mm. For the front end, a WP Apex 43 mm diameter upside-down fork with separate rebound and compression damping while the rear end is propped up with a WP Apex monoshock adjustable for rebound damping and spring preload.

Braking is done with twin 320 mm discs on the 21-inch front wheel, grabbed by four-piston radial-mount callipers while the 18-inch rear wheel has a 260 mm brake disc and two-piston floating calliper. Fuel for the 890 Adventure is carried in a 20-litre tank and deliveries are expected in KTM Europe showrooms in December, 2020.