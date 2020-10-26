In BMW, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 October 2020 12:12 pm / 0 comments

Well, that didn’t take long. Just one week after BMW debuted a concept version of the new G82 M4 in collaboration with New York streetwear retailer Kith, Munich pulled the wraps off the car that ordinary people can buy. Limited to just 150 units, the M4 Competition x Kith bears a number of bespoke flourishes on top of the already outlandish standard car.

On the outside, very little separates the Kith model from the regular M4. There’s the 1970s-style BMW Motorsport roundel atop the still-divisive full-height kidney grille, as well as the Kith badge in M colours at the back. Oh, and a giant Kith graphic on the carbon fibre roof. This optional branding is not a decal, by the way – it’s been woven into the fibres themselves.

The unique touches continue on the inside. Here, the M carbon bucket seats echo the M colours with light blue and red trim, while the Kith logo has been embossed into the headrests and centre armrest. The illuminated panels on the seats also sport Kith branding instead of the M4 emblem.

Otherwise, it’s the same M4 Competition, powered by the same S58 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged straight-six. It churns out 510 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. So equipped, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. An M xDrive all-wheel-drive system is optional, complete with a drift-friendly rear-wheel-drive mode.

The M4 Competition x Kith is available in three matte finishes – Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White, apparently mirroring the E30 M3‘s most popular colours. And if you’re wondering if you can get your hands on one, well, too bad, because all 150 were sold out within the day of the unveiling on Friday.