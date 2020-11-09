Toyota president Akio Toyoda has said that the Japanese manufacturer is a real automaker while Tesla isn’t, in reply to a query during a briefing, Bloomberg reported.
The remark followed Toyoda’s acknowledgement that Tesla’s valuation is greater than that of all seven Japanese automakers combined, Toyoda said, noting that Toyota can learn from Tesla in generating profit from software updates, renewable energy and CO2 emissions reduction, according to the report.
In July, Tesla had overtaken Toyota to become the world’s most valuable car brand by market value, with Tesla valued at US$205 billion (RM878.5 billion) and Toyota at US$200 billion (RM857.1 billion) in market capitalisation at the time.
The Japanese brand claims the high ground when it comes to offering a comprehensive product line, however. “We are losing when it comes to share price, but when it comes to products, we have a full menu that will be chosen by customers,” said Toyoda. Tesla sold 367,500 vehicles, or 3.4% of Toyota’s 10.74 million-unit output last year, Bloomberg reported.
The Japanese manufacturer is stepping up its electric vehicle development and manufacturing efforts, with the signing on a joint venture with BYD for the development of EVs, and the new company – named BYD Toyota EV Company – was set to commence operations in May.
Last year, Toyota was reported to have plans for investing US$2 billion (RM8.26 billion) into EV production in Indonesia over the subsequent four years, beginning with the development of hybrid vehicles. Though Toyota was the first to bring hybrid electric vehicles to the mass market, it has been a relative latecomer to the fully electric scene, with the C-HR EV and Izoa making their debuts at Auto Shanghai last year.
In January, Nikkei Asia reported that Toyota plans to sell 500,000 electric vehicles a year by 2025, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Palo Alto, California-based EV maker “should be selling a few million cars a year” around the same time, according to Bloomberg.
Seems like a remarks from a sore loser. The world automotive scene is changing, and if you don’t adapt you’ll be left behind.
Stonks
Trash talking from Toyota. Your company image is at a downfall here in SEA and with Jap reputation in tatters with the Takata, carpet gate, & fuel pump gate scandals, Toyoda is the last person to be defining who is and who isn’t an automaker.
Toyota are a sour grape when they can’t innovate. They have zero EV product line up.
Tesla is not automotive manufacturer
Tesla is a TECHNOLOGY company
Toyota mass produce BASIC items
Tesla is building FUTURE products
Tesla is not a “real” company
The Toyota president continued his remarks saying that Toyota operates in the “real world” where there are over 100 million of its vehicles in use.
Then he cited an analogy to drive home the point. Speaking about Tesla, he said that the “the kitchen and the chef” have not created a business in the real world.
Tesla is like a chef who claims that “our recipe will become the world standard,” the Toyota president said.
“But Toyota has a real kitchen and a real chef and we are creating real cuisine for very demanding customers,” Toyoda said.
Finally, he said that customers will choose Toyota/VW because it has the full menu and lineup.
#cloud sourced
Not a real automaker? Tesla valued at US$205 billion and Toyota at US$200 billion speak for themselves. Shalom my fren!
Tesla unable to make a rival to Proton X70/Perodua Myvi at it’s price yet. There is also no proper rival to car like Porsche Cayenne/Toyota Alphard.
Not a comprehensive player yet. Nobody want the 7seater in Tesla – sit awkwardly at the carboot.
Tesla right now, abit an outlier. More like a Food Stall then Kitchen.
Only Tesla S, P, is abit of practical.
Tesla Cybertruck does have good bookings, but real world practicality could be like driving a 5 tonne lorry – too huge. It’s even much larger than a Ford F-150 full size truck/lorry.
Perhaps one of the biggest mistake legacy carmakers and consumers make is underestimating what Tesla is capable of.
Tesla is truly futuristic transportation-maker
This is one problem with the Japanese, refuse to adapt to changes. Still can’t to let go their CDs, cartridges, fax, feature phones and compact digital cameras.
Is Proton also ‘not a real automaker’?
Toyoda is just sour plum because Tesla basically caught everyone with thier pants down.
They were mucking around with hydrogen fuel cells for donkey years and still haven’t got it mainstream yet.
Toyota didn’t even promote their plug in hybrids.
Unlike Tesla that actually built infrastructure to support their electric cars (battery production, supercharger networks, etc), I don’t see much infra from Toyota at all.
Well Tesla only good in marketing at best. Being so in interested to this brand, found out the advantage of their car vs other brand would be battery tech, autonomous tech, performance, infotainment unit. Other than that, if anyone want a real car, in form of performance-EV, Porsche Taycan would be the best one yet, and many other brand options for non performance.