9 February 2021

Chevrolet is continuing to tease the upcoming Bolt EUV with a new video that provides glimpses of the all-electric crossover’s exterior and interior. The company will reveal the new model alongside the regular Bolt EV hatchback on February 14, and is working together with Disney on the debut.

To be honest, the short clip doesn’t provide much in the way of details, as we only get a blurry view of the Bolt EUV’s rear end that shows a sloping roofline, a rising beltline and slim taillights. These are pretty much the same cues we got from previous teasers, along with the car’s “floating roof” look and front LED headlamps with integrated DRLS and sequential turn signals.

From there, three hitchhiking ghosts from Disney’s Haunted Mansion join the human occupants inside the car. While everyone inside appears to be quite calm about the proceedings, we get to see two-tone perforated leather seats with contract stitching inside a presumably roomy cabin. A shot of the rear-view mirror also highlights the Bolt EUV’s large C-pillars, and there are additional controls at the base of the frame as well.

Before this, Chevrolet already shown us the Bolt EUV’s Power Flow Screen, which is the marketing term for the car’s electric powertrain monitoring system that is part of the infotainment system. The other screen is a digital instrument cluster, while the steering wheel has a thin light strip for the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

Both the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will be built on General Motors’ BEV2 electric vehicle platform, but Chevrolet has yet to reveal any specifications for now. We’ll have to wait until Valentine’s Day to see what the company’s new EVs have to offer.