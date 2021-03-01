In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 1 March 2021 1:32 pm / 0 comments

The new W206 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the first to come with a fully-electrified lineup, consisting of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. However, those who want an pure electric compact executive from Stuttgart will have to wait a while, because such a model won’t be arriving until at least 2024.

Speaking to the company’s chief operating officer Markus Schäfer, Autocar reports that while the EQE and EQS sedans will debut this year, any further expansion of the EQ range will have to wait until the introduction of the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) for compact to mid-range electric vehicles.

Asked about an EQ equivalent of the C-Class, Schäfer said the range will already be fairly broad once the upcoming models are launched. “This vehicle addresses the current demand we believe is high around the globe from a loyal customer base. At the same time we’re offering a number of electric vehicles with EQA, EQB and, in the next couple of months, the EQS and the EQE, so there’s a wide range of vehicles.

“Do we expand? Yes we will. We gave a glimpse of our future MMA architecture, which we consider electric-first. The next platform is for compact and mixed-size vehicles from 2024, and this MMA platform is an electric-first architecture. It will be used for compact cars and it has the potential to reach into the mid-size segment as well. We are in the midst of this work and this could be a potential offer for more pure EV vehicles, including this class.”

This also means that there won’t be a full electric version of W206, Mercedes preferring to build EVs on dedicated platforms. The EQE and EQS will also not be based on the petrol-powered E- and S-Class models, instead riding on the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) for larger vehicles. Only the EQA, EQB and EQC are built off existing models, the H247 GLA, X247 GLB and X253 GLC respectively.

Although the EQC nameplate is currently being used on an SUV, it is likely that the sedan will usurp the moniker, given the updated naming strategy for the EQ range. The SUV version of the EQE and EQS will rather imaginatively be called the EQE SUV and EQS SUV, so the next-generation EQC will likely be badged as the EQC SUV.

