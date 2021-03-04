In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 March 2021 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Last November, Honda Malaysia announced that total deliveries of the new Honda City had reached 5,100 units, a month and a half after it was launched. Around 7,900 units have been added to the overall total in the three months since then.

According to the company, it has now delivered close to 13,000 units of the fifth-gen sedan as of February. Comparatively, this continues to put it ahead of the Proton X50, which was launched later in the same month, but the SUV looks to be closing in, with 3,345 units delivered last month, making for 8,141 units in total since its launch.

All City deliveries to date have been made up of the three petrol variants in the model range, namely the V, E and base S grade versions. Again, there is no variant breakdown of which model is leading the charge for the car in terms of sales, but things should not have veered from the tone set early on, where 54% of buyers had gone with the V.

There is still no sign of the City RS i-MMD hybrid, which was originally supposed to make its market debut in January. We understand that the delay in its introduction is due to some issues with pricing, but this should hopefully be resolved soon.

The City S, E and V are equipped with a 1.5 litre i-VTEC DOHC engine, which offers 121 PS and 145 Nm in the way of output, with power sent to the front wheels via a CVT. The City S is priced at RM74,191, the E at RM81,664 and the V at RM86,561, all on-the-road excluding insurance but with the ongoing sales tax exemption that is in place until the end of June.