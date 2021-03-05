In Local News / By Mick Chan / 5 March 2021 5:26 pm / 0 comments

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) pothole complaints channel launched on January 7 has received 1,224 responses at of February 17, with around 700 complaints actually related to pothole issues, The Star reported.

From this tally, at least 77% have been resolved by DBKL, said the city hall’s civil engineering and drainage department senior deputy director Azli Shah Ali Bashah. “The pothole complaints channel which allows the public to inform the authorities about potholes via WhatsApp also enables us to respond in a timely manner and even update the complainants once the job is done,” he said.

For potholes less than one square metre in size, action will be taken within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, he said during a virtual talk held by the Kuala Lumpur information department (Jabatan Penerangan WPKL). Other complaints received through the channel were regarding cleanliness and drainage problems, according to the report.

A report by StarMetro on February 8 wrote that Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah issued a verbal warning to utility contractors who had patched roads badly after installing underground pipes and cables.

“At least 40% of the potholes in Kuala Lumpur are a direct result of the works carried out by utility contractors. They must be accountable and be fast in repairing the damage, with no dragging their feet and no delays,” the mayor said at the time. Those who failed to do a proper resurfacing job would face ‘hefty bills’ and may lose their security deposits for the work carried out.

At the end of last year, the works ministry reiterated its pledge to repair potholes within 24 hours of receiving complaints or discovery, or in three days for permanent repairs. In 2016, DBKL declared that Kuala Lumpur will be a pothole-free city by 2017.

A total of 4,091 complaints regarding public infrastructure were received by the ministry and the public works department as of November 30, and of these, 1,473 were for damaged roads. All complaints have been processed and action has been taken by the JKR as of December 31, according to the works ministry.

Residents of the city can lodge complaints with the city hall via the DBKL complaints channel via WhatsApp at 011-6239 6652.