11 March 2021

Mercedes-AMG has another electrified model in the works, which will be named the E 73, according to a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as sighted by CarBuzz. This would appear to be the next model to wear the ’73’ suffix, after the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 that was confirmed by the automaker for production ahead of its full debut.

Employing the same ’73’ as the GT73 suggests that the E 73 will be electrified in the same manner as well. The GT 73 has already been pictured with “V8 Biturbo E Performance” badging on its bodywork, which suggests electrification of the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 powertrain. Such a setup was previewed in the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept which boasts of 815 PS from its hybrid powertrain.

The E 73 powertrain should also produce figures close to those of the GT 73, which although not officially confirmed, has been rumoured to make at least 800 hp.

Mercedes-AMG GT 73

The closest rival to the E 73 – should it emerge in this facelifted W213 generation – would be the BMW M5 CS, which does 635 PS and 750 Nm without electrification. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid appears the closest as an electrified, twin-turbo four-door fastback, packing 700 PS in total system output.

For comparison to the German marque’s most potent 4.0 litre turbocharged V8 model thus far, the GT 63 4Matic+ produces 639 PS and 900 Nm of torque. The current range-topping AMG E-Class is the E 63 S 4Matic+, which produces 612 PS and 850 Nm of torque.

CarBuzz also noted that the original GT 73 trademark filing omitted the lower-case ‘e’ suffix, suggesting that the uprated badge number is Mercedes-AMG’s way of denoting an electrified performance model. It also added that there are already live trademarks for “SL 73”, “G 73” and “S 73” names, which hints at a range of electrified 4.0 litre V8 models in the works. Of these, we’ve seen the big four-door and roadster on test.

