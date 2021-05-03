In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 3 May 2021 5:37 pm / 0 comments

Proton has released its sales results for April 2021 and there’s a third consecutive month of growth. The carmaker sold 15,017 units last month to kick off the second quarter of the year, which was an increase of 0.18% over March. Proton typically lumps together domestic and export sales for their announcements.

With 15k units in April, Proton estimates a market share of 26.7%. Cumulative sales for the first four months of the year now stand at 47,843 units, with an estimated market share of 24.4%. That should be a very comfortable second behind Perodua in the overall standings.

Proton claims that the Saga returned to the top of the sales charts last month with 5,472 units sold, which is actually slightly lower than in March. This means that it beat the Perodua Myvi last month. This would be the first time since May 2020 that the Saga topped the monthly model chart.

The brand’s X SUVs continue their form – 3,583 units of the X50 were delivered in April (a new high), while 2,101 units of the X70 were delivered. Combined, the two SUVs did 5,684 units, the second best month ever for the X range and just slightly behind the record set in March.

Proton’s other three models had their best month of 2021. The Persona did 2,266 units (second in B-segment sedan class), the Exora contributed 616 units to the cause, while the Iriz – boosted by the R3 Limited Edition – saw its best sales month since 2019 with 974 units (third in B-segment hatchback class).

“April was a good month for the automotive industry and aside from Proton, several other brands also had their best month of the year so far. TIV is estimated to be over 56,000 units as all brands are trying to fulfil sales orders before the expiry of Penjana sales tax incentives at the end of June,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“For Proton, we are continuing with efforts to meet the strong demand for our products while maintaining a high level of product quality. At the same time, we are focussing on improving customer service and addressing issues related to spare parts availability, which is vital as our sales volume increases. We estimate the situation will see significant improvement as the year progresses, but we are working hard to move up that timeline,” he added.

Last month also saw Proton breaking ground for a new stamping plant at its Tanjung Malim factory. The RM200 million facility is expected to be operational by Q3 2022 and will allow the carmaker to stamp much larger pieces of body panels.