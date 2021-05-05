In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 May 2021 11:07 am / 0 comments

Here is a duo Malaysian riders are not likely to ever get in the local market, the 2021 Aprilia RS125 and Tuono 125, a pair of entry level motorcycles intended for the young rider. Drawing styling cues from the recently launched Aprilia RS660 (RM59,900 in Malaysia) and Tuono 660, the RS125 and Tuono 125 now come with LED lighting, arranged in Aprilia’s triple headlight configuration.

Made in Italy – which explains why Malaysia will likely never get these bikes due to the prohibitive import duty structure – the RS125 and Tuono 125 share a common die-cast aluminium frame, holding a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine. The engine has been redesigned to be more responsive, with more torque lower down the rev range, although Aprilia neglected to supply any power numbers for the new RS125 and Tuono 125.

From previous experience with Aprilia 125s in road and race trim – paultan.org’s review of the Aprilia RS125 can be found here – a figure of 15 hp and 12 Nm of torque would fit the profile for the RS125 and Tuono 125. The cam profile is more aggressive and the intake tract and throttle body has been relocated to give intake air a straight path into the cylinder.

This is combined with a redesigned exhaust system that features a new catalytic convertor for efficient emissions control while still making optimum use of engine power. Engine management is by Marelli MIUG4 ECU and power goes through a six-speed gearbox – electronic quickshifter is an extra cost option – with O-ring chain final drive, a 58-tooth sprocket fitted to facilitate acceleration and throttle response.

Standard equipment on the Aprilia RS125 and Tuono 125 is two-channel ABS, developed in collaboration with Bosch. The front two-piston brake calliper is radial-mounted, like the bigger sports bikes in Aprilia’s range, grabbing a 300 mm steel disc.

Suspension is done with upside-down forks in front while a monoshock holds up the back end, connected to an asymmetrical aluminium alloy swingarm. Fuel for the RS125 and Tuono 125 is carried in a 14.5 litre tank, which Aprilia claims is the largest in its class while the underseat storage space – something of a rarity in this type of motorcycle – is large enough to hold an 8-inch tablet and comes with a USB charging port.

Colour options for the Aprilia RS125 are Aprilia Black and Sintesi Blue, while a GP Replica variant is available which comes standard with electronic quickshifter and seat seat tail cover. Meanwhile the Aprilia Tuono 125 is available in three colour schemes – Aprilia Black, Lightning White and Arrow Grey.