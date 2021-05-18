Perodua has contributed an additional RM80,000 worth of medical supplies to Hospital Sungai Buloh as part of the carmaker’s ongoing support for key public institution nationwide in this time of the pandemic. The medical supplies provided include 5,000 face shields, wheelchairs with safety belts, commode chairs, transfer boards, bed railings, rehabilitation chairs, walking frames, walking sticks and a therapy tilt table.
“The supplies provided are based on feedback given by the hospital’s administrative team to help keep their staff safe and the patients comfortable,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement. The face shields provided were manufactured by an associate company, adding up to a total of 35,000 face shields which the carmaker has provided to various organisations in the country.
Near the beginning of the first movement control order (MCO), Perodua contributed 150 mattresses, 200 pillows, 105 boxes of mineral water, 15 industrial fans and 300 pairs of rubber boots to Hospital Sungai Buloh in April last year, in addition to a RM2 million contribution to the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) Covid-19 fund.
“We will continue to communicate with key public institutions to see where Perodua may contribute in supporting the nation. We thanks and salute our brave men and women who work tirelessly to serve us all,” the national carmaker’s CEO said.
The wide-ranging effects of the pandemic saw Perodua revise its 2020 sales target to 210,000 units, down from its original target of 240,000 units off the back of its record sales performance in 2019. The carmaker eventually managed to exceed its revised target with a tally of 220,154 units last year, and it has once again set a target of 240,000 units for 2021.
Comments
thumsup, kipidap and dongibab to P2. Jasa baik mu tetap dikenang.
Covid patients and frontliner kakak abang sekalian will be grateful for your help forever.
National Car P1…….please also come in help-out as Covid cases are rising dangerously. Rakyat is suffering strongly.
Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Mitsu, Merc, BMW, Naza, Ducati, other conti car manufacturers, dan sewaktu dengannya……please help-out our danger nation , since Darurat pun disytiharkan already.
GLC pun can help-out during desperate time in our Malaysia.
Thank you
pasti dari bujet marketing
Well done Perodua!!!
TQ P2 Boss Ku. Take a bow.
If only more car makers could help out and support the frontliners during present trying time. frontliners are not just sweating….but also risking their life on the job.
Come on Malaysian, please help out other fellow sick malaysian….We need you help. Sikit sikit help will adds up becoming big help