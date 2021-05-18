In Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2021 2:47 pm / 4 comments

Perodua has contributed an additional RM80,000 worth of medical supplies to Hospital Sungai Buloh as part of the carmaker’s ongoing support for key public institution nationwide in this time of the pandemic. The medical supplies provided include 5,000 face shields, wheelchairs with safety belts, commode chairs, transfer boards, bed railings, rehabilitation chairs, walking frames, walking sticks and a therapy tilt table.

“The supplies provided are based on feedback given by the hospital’s administrative team to help keep their staff safe and the patients comfortable,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement. The face shields provided were manufactured by an associate company, adding up to a total of 35,000 face shields which the carmaker has provided to various organisations in the country.

Near the beginning of the first movement control order (MCO), Perodua contributed 150 mattresses, 200 pillows, 105 boxes of mineral water, 15 industrial fans and 300 pairs of rubber boots to Hospital Sungai Buloh in April last year, in addition to a RM2 million contribution to the National Disaster Management Agency’s (Nadma) Covid-19 fund.

“We will continue to communicate with key public institutions to see where Perodua may contribute in supporting the nation. We thanks and salute our brave men and women who work tirelessly to serve us all,” the national carmaker’s CEO said.

The wide-ranging effects of the pandemic saw Perodua revise its 2020 sales target to 210,000 units, down from its original target of 240,000 units off the back of its record sales performance in 2019. The carmaker eventually managed to exceed its revised target with a tally of 220,154 units last year, and it has once again set a target of 240,000 units for 2021.