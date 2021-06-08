In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 June 2021 12:45 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Supra is the next model to join the Lego Speed Champions collection, with set #76901 serving to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Supra nameplate – counting from the third-generation model that no longer has Celica in its name.

The set contains 299 pieces, which includes driver minifigure dressed in a black Gazoo Racing suit and helmet. Fully assembled, the yellow GR Supra replica actually features a wider eight-stud chassis and measures 16 cm long, seven cm wide and about four cm tall.

Within the increased footprint is an interior that can accommodate two minifigures and there are finer details like red accents on the seats and headrests. Other cues include stickers for the headlamps, two different wheel options, large round tailpipes and an F1-inspired third brake light.

The set may not be as detailed as the fancier Technic range that includes cars like the Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 and Ferrari 488 GTE, but at around RM89 (depending on where you get it from), it is significantly cheaper as a result. Interested?