In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2021 11:52 am / 4 comments

Adding to its range of folding electric bicycles (e-bikes), the boys from Borgo Panigale have launched the Ducati MG-20, complementing the Scrambler Ducati SCR-E and SCR-E Sport. Superseding the Ducati Urban-E, the MG-20 is priced at 1,599 euro (RM7,909) and will be available from July 2021 at Ducati dealerships in Europe and online as well as in selected consumer electronics stores and major online stores.

Unlike the Urban-E, the MG-20 has frame and forks made from magnesium while the six-spoke wheels are formed from die-cast magnesium. Wheel sizing is typical of folding bikes, using 20″ x 2.125″ or 406 in ISO, making the MG-20 suitable for urban use.

Residing in the rear wheel hub, the 250 Watt 36-Volt motor provides 10.8 Nm of torque and is IP54 rated against light dust and water splashes but is not completely waterproof. Power comes from a Samsung 36-Volt, 378 Watt-hour battery rated at 10.5 AH.

The battery is integrated into the frame and can be removed for external charging. A full charge allows for a 50 km range at a maximum speed of 25 km/h, as per EC regulations.

Pedalling power assist from the motor is dependant on road conditions, angle of ascent and pedalling force. Control of the motor assist functions is done via the MG-20’s LCD display, allowing for three levels of assist from 12 km/h to 25 km/h.