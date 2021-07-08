In Cars, International News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 8 July 2021 11:47 am / 2 comments

The MINI model range has been 2visually striking, and the latest specification option will surely add to its visual character. Enter the Multitone Roof, a special paint finish option for the top of the car that can be specified on the MINI 3-Door, 5-Door and Clubman bodystyles.

The paint finish for the vehicle roofs is enabled by the use of a wet-on-wet painting process fully integrated into the MINI production facility in Oxford, United Kingdom, where the trio of colours of San Marino Blue, Pearly Aqua and Jet Black are applied to the roof’s front, middle and rear sections, respectively.

This optional paint finish can be specified along with roof rails and the panoramic glass roof, and can be paired with almost all exterior paint finishes, with the exception of Chilli Red and British Racing Green Metallic, as well as Indian Summer Red in the case of the Clubman.

The three-tone roof finish can also show slight changes in colour pattern along with changing environmental conditions, meaning that each MINI with the Multitone Roof is unique, says MINI.

This is the latest paint option for the roofs of the three MINI models that have previously been offered with contrast paint finishes in white, silver or black depending on the vehicle, along with red that is used for the high-performance John Cooper Works models. The MINI Official Accessories range also offers the choice of various decorative patterns on the roof, such as the Union Jack and a chequered flag.