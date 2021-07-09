In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2021 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched an Extended Warranty Programme for selected older models. Those include the Elantra MD, Elantra AD, Sonata LF, Tucson LM, Tucson TL, Santa Fe DM, and Starex.

The catch is, the vehicles have to be no older than eight years from the date of manufacture, and the total travelled mileage has to be under 300,000 km on the fifth year from the car’s purchased date. HSDM said the extended warranty period will function just like a new car’s warranty programme, but subject to yearly renewal and only covers mileage of no more than 30,000 km a year.

The cost for this is RM1,280 annually, which covers primary components of the engine, transmission, motoring, modular parts of the vehicle, plus other electrical components. It also includes complimentary repairs and parts replacement that are under warranty.

Note that the coverage limit per claim is set at RM10,000, though any components that have been claimed beforehand can be claimed once again (total claimable aggregate of RM50,000) should they be proven faulty.

All vehicles registered under this extension programme must have a good service record with authorised Hyundai service centres. Owners are also required to send their vehicles for a routine service based on HSDM’s recommended service schedule. Needless to say, the warranty will be voided if you service your vehicle at a third party workshop.

Currently, this programme is only available at all Sime Darby Auto Hyundai branches, but will soon be rolled out to other authorised Hyundai service centres nationwide. You may contact Hyundai at 1300-13-2000 for more info.