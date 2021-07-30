In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 July 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysian Police (RMP, or PDRM) is reminding the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (NSC, or MKN) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Under phase one and two of the national recovery plan (NRP), which is what the movement control order (MCO) is now known as, no inter-district or inter-state travel is allowed, unless permission is obtained based on valid reasons beforehand.

For those travelling between districts or states to get vaccinated, there’s no need to obtain permission to do so, as they will only need to show details of their appointment to the police at roadblocks.

The list of SOPs also states that two people per household are allowed to go out in one vehicle to buy essentials, but travel is restricted to a 10-km radius from the point of residence. An allowance is given for a maximum of three people to travel in one vehicle to seek medical care or emergency medical services, including the person requiring medical attention.

This is also subject to the 10-km radius rule, but there is some leeway given in the event the medical facility is located beyond 10 km from the point of residence. Just make sure you have the necessary documentation and proof before you make the trip.

As an additional note, for taxis and ride-hailing services, the number of people in a car will be limited to two, including the driver, and the passenger must sit in the rear. Passengers must also ensure that they carry the required travel permissions.

It goes without saying that all social activities involving a large group of people in one area are not permitted. The RMP notes that any individual found breaching SOPs will have action taken against them under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).