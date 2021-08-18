Bronco, Ford’s “Built Wild” outdoor brand of 4x4s, has revealed this cool beachmobile. The Bronco Riptide custom build vehicle was designed with America’s West Coast fun and factory-backed accessory personalisation in mind.

Following last year’s Bronco OG and Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concepts, the new Bronco Riptide project vehicle is designed for spontaneous outdoor adventures, of the coastal kind. With the roof off, doors removed (replaced with tubular doors) and surfboard rack and boards above, it’s all open air and sun.

The Velocity Blue exterior is meant to evoke tropical ocean hues. With durable marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats in Black Onyx and Dark Space Gray and rubberised washout flooring, the Bronco Riptide is made for a beach day out.

“For this Bronco Riptide project, we imagined a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle. We wanted the vehicle to demonstrate how Bronco customers can personalise their vehicle, letting different types of customers visualise what they might want to do with their future Bronco,” said Missy Coolsaet, Bronco colour and materials designer.

Based on the Ford Bronco four-door with the Sasquatch Package for extra off-road capability, the Riptide features 35-inch mud-terrain tyres mounted to 17-inch factory wheels with optional Ford Performance beadlock rings, Dana AdvanTEK electronic-locking front and rear axles, and a high-clearance suspension system with Bilstein position-sensitive long-travel shock absorbers.

Of course, there’s also the standard Bronco Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. (Go Over Any type of Terrain) modes designed for different off-road situations.

The Riptide showcases many Ford accessories available to customers at their dealership, where customers can add the cost of factory- and dealer-installed accessories to their financing. The options seen here include a Bestop mesh Bimini top, a Yakima bike rack with Santa Cruz mountain bikes, and a Rigid LED lightbar and mirror-mounted off-road lights.

The front steel bumper of the Riptide is a prototype. Like the two Almond surfboards, the Bronco design team came up with two prototype crossbars that are bolted to the sport bars to show how overhead racks can be easily mounted without interfering with the soft tops. If the jungle is more your thing, check out this Overland concept.

This Bronco is powered by a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 turbo with 310 hp/542 Nm and a 10-speed automatic transmission, which features Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist. There’s also a 2.3 litre EcoBoost turbo-four (270 hp/420 Nm), which gets a seven-speed manual option. This four-door version is new, and a more traditional two-door is also available.

While the sixth-generation Bronco was revealed in July 2020, production only started in Michigan in June this year. Early birds in the US are getting their much-anticipated reborn icon now.

Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.

Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.

Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.

Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
