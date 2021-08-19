In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 19 August 2021 11:35 am / 0 comments

Following the government’s decision to allow sales and manufacturing activities for the automotive industry to resume, Proton has announced that all its sales outlets will gradually reopen in accordance with the benchmarks set by the government.

The company said that the reopening of its sales outlets will be dependent on the percentage of targeted adults who have been vaccinated in each state. At present, states and territories in which its showrooms have reopened are Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Perlis, and these join its sales outlets in Sabah and Sarawak, which were reopened in July.

Proton said that strict compliance to standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be adhered to. It said that to ensure the safety of both customers and staff, only fully vaccinated sales staff (two vaccine doses and 14 days after the second dose) will be allowed to work in showrooms.

Similarly, only fully vaccinated customers (again, two vaccine doses and 14 days after the second dose, or 28 days if on a single dose vaccine) who are classified as Low Risk will be allowed entry to Proton sales outlets.

Customers will need to show their digital vaccine certificate as proof of vaccination status, display their current MySejahtera status, check-in by scanning the premises’ QR code and perform a temperature check prior to entry.

To safeguard the safety of everyone, all customers and Proton sales outlet staff will be required to always wear double face masks and to maintain physical distancing. The company added that customers who wish to visit a Proton showroom are required to make an appointment prior to their arrival, because customer walk-ins will not be allowed, so take note of this requirement.

As for its service centres, current SOPs will be maintained. Acceptance of vehicles will be strictly by appointment only, and service appointment bookings can be made via the MyProton app, booked online via the Proton website or by making a telephone call to the respective dealer or outlet. For more information, contact Proton’s Customer Care hotline at 1-800-88-8398.