In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2021 1:29 pm / 2 comments

The ministry of transport has reminded the public that vehicle occupant capacity in Phase 1 states of the national recovery plan (NRP) is now dependent on whether they are fully or partially vaccinated, doing so via a Facebook post with a Bernama infographic.

To recap, as of August 20, the number of occupants permitted per vehicle is now up to the seating capacity of the vehicle if you are fully vaccinated. By fully vaccinated, this means an individual must not just have completed his/her vaccine doses, but also satisfy the 14 day requirement after receiving the second dose (for Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Sinovac), or 28 days in the case of single dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino.

Those who have yet to complete their vaccination doses must continue to adhere to the two-to-a-car rule, where two from the same household are allowed out to go out to purchases necessities. An allowance will still be given for a maximum of three people to travel in one vehicle to seek medical care or emergency medical services, including the person requiring medical attention.

It’s also unchanged for taxis and ride-hailing services, with the number of people allowed in a car remaining at two, including the driver, and the passenger must sit in the rear.

There is no longer any mention of the 10 km radius limit for travel in the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) set from August 20, but as far as anyone is aware of, one is still unable to cross between districts. Interstate travel is prohibited, but exceptions will be given to those wanting to visit their spouse or children who are in another district or state. Permission from the relevant authorities is still needed to facilitate such travel.