31 August 2021 10:11 am

BMW Malaysia has announced that it has received 64 pre-bookings for the new BMW iX electric SUV in just 5 days after orders were opened on BMW Malaysia’s BMW Shop Online platform.

Customers who pre-booked the BMW iX xDrive40 with a RM5,000 fee on the website will enjoy a pre-booking promotion which includes complimentary charging station installation (charger excluded) as well as one-year complimentary ChargEV public charging access. This promo was originally limited to the first 50 bookings, but it has now been extended to the first 100.

The BMW iX xDrive40 is a pure electric SUV featuring two electric motors, with one on each axle to provide all-wheel drive. Together, you have 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) and 630 Nm of torque on tap, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.1 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

It isn’t a plug-in hybrid, so there’s no option to run on petrol when you run out of electric charge here – a lithium-ion battery is all you have. Good thing it’s a big one – with 71 kWh net usable capacity, it can travel up to 425 km following WLTP standards.

The battery can be charged via an AC Type 2 outlet at up to 11 kW, which takes 7 hours and 15 minutes for a full charge. It also supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW via a CCS2 connection, which can get the SUV from a 10-80% state of charge in about 31 minutes.

64 units, what a nice coincidence as Malaysia celebrates its 64th year of independence today. Happy Merdeka everyone, and stay safe!

