3 September 2021

Toyota has reintroduced the popular Razer package for the Hilux Revo Z Edition in Thailand, just a week after announcing the GR Sport variant for the Kingdom. The Revo Z Edition Razer pictured here is based on the 2.4L dual-cab low-rider variant, but it’s unclear if the decorative treatment can be extended to seven other Z Edition models.

The kit is essentially made up of special red and black decals, comprising a slip-on front bumper (8,310 baht or RM1,057), side skirts (6,650 baht or RM846), rear lip (3,050 baht or RM388), black decorative vinyl on the bonnet and tailgate (1,245 baht or RM158), and side decals (1,890 baht or RM240). Note that the listed price includes paint, but not installation.

That’s pretty much it, really. Of course, the pick-up truck can also be specified with a range of other genuine Toyota accessories, including a variety of GR Sport parts, as well as dashcam, reverse camera, lumbar seat support, and more.

There are up to eight Revo Z Edition variants to choose from, with the cheapest single cab 4×2 model going for 619,000 baht (RM79k), and the top Double Cab Z Edition 4×2 2.4 Mid AT at 805,000 baht (RM102k).

They all share the same 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre turbodiesel engine, available in two states of tunes. Manual variants get 150 PS and 343 Nm of torque, while those equipped with the six-speed auto get 150 PS and 400 Nm of torque. All eight variants are 4×2 derivatives.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Hilux Z Edition live in Thailand