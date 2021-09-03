In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 3 September 2021 1:15 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced that its manufacturing plant in Melaka has resumed operations and that its dealerships are reopening in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines set under the different phases of the national recovery plan (NRP) in different states.

The company said that all necessary measures are being taken at its assembly plant to ensure the safety of all. “In the run up to commencing our operations, we undertook careful planning and stringent action to ensure that all precautionary and preventive measures are strictly followed to protect our customers and associates. These include Covid-19 tests for our associates every two weeks, regular sanitisation and disinfection of the premises,” said HMSB MD and CEO Madoka Chujo.

She added that with the assistance of the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS), 80% of the company’s staff have been fully vaccinated as of August, and that it is aiming to complete full vaccination of its workforce by October.

From a business perspective, the company says it is looking to regain its business momentum in the last four months of 2021 with a slew of activities. It has lined up plans to introduce new models, and is also putting financial initiatives and promotion campaigns in place to make it easier for Malaysians to buy a Honda vehicle.

The company has introduced a financial initiative called Special Financing Program, which is in place until December 31. It said the programme will allow customers who purchase new cars to pay lower monthly instalments during the early stage of their car ownership.

It has also made it more convenient and easier for customers to pre-book their preferred Honda car through an online pre-booking platform. Available via Honda Malaysia’s website and its HondaTouch application, this platform enables customers to pre-book any Honda model anytime and anywhere with a minimum fee of just RM99. As for promotions, it currently has a September Special Savings promotion. The campaign, which runs until the end of this month, celebrates Malaysia Day with up to RM6,000 worth of benefits for customers.