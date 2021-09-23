In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 September 2021 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) today launched the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ facelift, which joins the refreshed, non-AMG variants that were introduced earlier in July. The high-performance sedan arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model and carries a price tag of RM1,118,888 on-the-road without insurance.

It’s important to note that the sum includes the full 10% sales tax, which indicates that deliveries will only take place next year, after the sales tax exemption (50% for CBU cars) under the Pemerkasa+ stimulus package comes to an end after December 31, 2021. A four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with every purchase.

The E 63 S is powered by the same M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine as before, with outputs of 612 PS (603 hp) from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 850 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Performance-wise, the 0-100 km/h sprint time is 3.4 seconds while the top speed is 300 km/h.

The mill, which features cylinder deactivation technology and dynamic engine mounts, is paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and an AMG Performance 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive system.

The all-wheel drive system features an electronically controlled rear-axle locking differential and you’ll still be able to put the car in “drift mode,” which is activated in Race mode and makes the car become purely rear-wheel drive without ESP support.

Other driving-related systems include AMG Ride Control+ suspension with multi-chamber air suspension, ADS+ adaptive damping and speed-sensitive steering, all of which are linked to the AMG Dynamic Select system that has six drive modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race). Meanwhile, the AMG Dynamics system provides further configurability of the ESP by providing four settings (Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master).

For stopping power, you get an AMG high-performance compound brake system as standard, with the front setup consisting of discs measuring 390 mm at the front and six-piston fixed calipers, while the rear gets 360-mm discs and single-piston floating calipers; the calipers are painted red.

In terms of styling changes, the E 63 S gets the new headlamp design seen on the regular E-Class, along with a grille shape similar to the AMG Line, albeit with the Panamericana insert featuring chrome vertical bars. As for the rear, you’ll find slimmer taillights and quad exhaust pipes, the latter being a trademark of the top AMG models. Other identifiers include the flared wheel arches and model-specific badging, which can also be seen on the side scuttles.

The E 63 S comes with the AMG Night Package as standard, which adds a high-gloss black finish to various exterior elements, including the side mirror caps, window frames and bits of trim on the aggressive bumpers. The package also includes tailpipe trim elements in black chrome and you can even have the grille in a darkened design.

Also included is the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I that comprises a front splitter, fender trim pieces and trim strip (in Silver Shadow high-gloss black) for the rear apron, all made out of carbon-fibre. A set of 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels complete the look, and you’ll have no less than 11 body colours to choose from.

Moving inside, the E 63 S follows in the regular E-Class’ footsteps by adopting the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with two 12.3-inch displays, including a digital instrument cluster and a centre touchscreen forming the widescreen cockpit.

2021 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ facelift spec sheet; click to enlarge

The system comes with AMG-specific displays and AMG Track Pace, while other reminders that this is a full-fat AMG model can be seen with the AMG Performance steering wheel and powered front seats with memory function (both trimmed in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre), as well as the branded floor mats and illuminated door sill panels.

The rest of the kit list includes Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, a selectable AMG performance exhaust system, a panoramic sliding sunroof, a Nappa leather dashboard, an ambient lighting system, Thermotronic triple-zone climate control, built-in LTE for Mercedes me connect services, a Burmester sound system, a head-up display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, plus a wireless charger.

In the safety and driver assist department, you get a 360-degree camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, the Driving Assistance package (includes AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Steering Assist, Hands-Free Access, Keyless-Go, Pre-Safe and a tyre pressure monitoring system.