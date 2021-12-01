In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2021 5:27 pm / 0 comments

Niu YQi Hybrid Concept

During the 2021 EICMA show in Italy, China e-scooter maker Niu showcased two upcoming electric scooter (e-scooter models), the Niu MQi GT Evo as well as the YQi hybrid e-scooter. The MQi GT Evo had a press release price of 4,999 euros (RM23,830) while pricing for the YQi was not announced.

The MQi GT Evo follows Niu’s design language which Malaysian riders might be familiar with from the smaller Niu NQi e-scooter, priced at RM8,800 locally. For the MQi a Niu V electric motor rated at 5 kW (6.5 kW rated peak power for 30 minutes) gives it a top speed of 100 km/h and a range of between 65 to 75 km.

Powered is stored in twin 72 volt, 26 Ah battery packs weighing 14 kg each, removable for remote charging and charging time is said to take five hours. Coming in four colours, the MQi GT Evo weighs 128 kg with seat height set at 816 mm.

Niu MQi GT Evo

Boasting of a 250 km-plus range using a combination of hybrid power, the YQi comes with a single13 Ah, 48 volt battery pack, with a charging time of four hours. The electric motor is rated at 1 kW and is combined with a 150 cc, liquid-cooled internal combustion engine.

Combining both the electric motor and petrol engine brings the YQi to the performance level of a 250 cc scooter. Weighing 140 kg, the YQi has a 775 mm seat height and also comes with a 28-litre storage box.

GALLERY: Niu YQi hybrid electric scooter