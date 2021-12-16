In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 16 December 2021 5:40 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz will be officially unveiling the new fully electric Vision EQXX concept on January 3 at the Consumer Electronics Show. It is said to be the most efficient vehicle the automaker has ever built, and it will set the technical tone for the brand’s future EVs.

According to the automaker, it is targeting a real-world range of over 1,000 km, after previously stating that the EQXX will have the “longest electric range and highest efficiency” of any EV to date. Its development team includes experts from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 High Performance Powertrain division, so it’s clear they aren’t playing around.

Aerodynamics will be another focal point, with designers pushing for a lower drag coefficient than even the EQS, which has a value of 0.2 Cd (already the lowest of any production vehicle in the world). It’s expected to benefit from new body casting techniques and sophisticated materials that reduce weight, all in order to achieve an average energy consumption of six miles (10 km) per kWh.

These technologies, particularly the higher density battery cells, will eventually trickle down the rest of the Mercedes EQ range, so expect major news come January 3. Mark your calendar, folks!