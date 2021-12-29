In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 December 2021 12:04 pm / 0 comments

Designed for the Japanese domestic 125 cc scooter market is the Yamaha Cygnus Gryphus. With sportier styling than the Cygnus X, the Cygnus Gryphus slots in below the Yamaha NMax 155 (RM8,998 in Malaysia) in Japan.

With body styling a little smaller than the Yamaha NVX155, the Cygnus Gryphus in done in Yamaha’s design language, featuring a sharp front end with the tail light assembly split into three sections. Wheel sizing follows typical scooter specification with 12-unch wheels shod in 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres.

In line with the premium target market of the Cygnus Gryphus, this scooter comes with disc brakes front and rear, albeit without ABS. Instead, Yamaha has fitted the Cygnus Gryphus with its Unified Brake System where one brake lever activates the both front and brake brakes while the other lever acts on the rear brake.

Motive power for the Cygnus Gryphus comes from a single-cylinder mill displacing 125 cc with SOHC and variable valve actuation, along with Yamaha’s Bluecore engine efficiency design. Coupled to a CVT gearbox, the Cygnus Gryphus gets 12 PS at 8,000 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, plus Smart Engine Generation that reduces engine starter noise.

All the necessary information the rider needs is displayed on an LCD instrument panel while other riding conveniences include a USB charging part and 28-liter storage compartment under the seat. Suspension is done with telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear, with 6.1-liters of fuel carried in the tank.