In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 6 January 2022 10:26 am / 3 comments

Revealed in Indonesia in November, the new Toyota Avanza is set to be launched in Thailand next month, according to Headlight Magazine. The third-generation seven-seater SUV is expected to be offered solely in 1.5 litre form with a CVT, ditching the 1.3 litre and manual gearbox options available in Indonesia.

This means a 2NR-VE naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine pushing out 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 4,200 rpm, sent to Daihatsu’s D-CVT that uses both belt and gear drive depending on the speed. As yet, it is unclear whether the more upscale Veloz variant – which has now been spun off into a separate nameplate – will be sold alongside its more utilitarian sibling.

To recap, the new Avanza marks a sea change for the model, riding on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) shared with the Perodua Ativa. This means that the construction has changed from a semi-monocoque to a full unibody, while the rear-wheel-drive layout and solid rear axle was switched to more conventional front-wheel drive with front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam.

Accompanying the change in architecture is a significant size increase, with the Avanza now measuring 4,395 mm long (+205 mm) and 1,730 mm wide (+70 mm). Depending on variant, the vehicle’s height is either 1,665 mm (-30 mm) or 1,700 mm (+5 mm), while the wheelbase has grown to 2,750 mm (+95 mm).

The Avanza sports a more modern exterior and interior design paired with new features such as keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, a Qi wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system and an electronic parking brake. Safety has also been bumped up massively with the availability of six airbags and stability control.

What’s more, the Avanza receives the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, pedal misapplication control and front departure alert. Could the car come to Malaysia next? It seems likely that the Toyota will arrive pretty soon, at least to give sales a bit of a head start before the Perodua version, the D27A Alza, is launched.

