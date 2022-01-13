In International News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 13 January 2022 11:18 am / 0 comments

The Geely design studio in Warwickshire, England gains a new name; it is now known as the Lotus Tech Creative Centre, where it serves as an automotive design facility covering a range of disciplines, including design strategy, exterior and interior design, visualisation, studio engineering, digital and physical modelling, as well as colour, materials and finish.

In its rebranded state, the Lotus Tech Creative Centre team continues to be led by managing director and head of studio Ben Payne, and his team will be charged with the creation of all-new, fully electric lifestyle cars that will form the next generation of Lotus models.

“The LTCC philosophy is inspired by the mindset of start-ups and creative agencies – open, progressive, and pioneering. Our vision is to nurture a culture for diverse creative minds to meet and empower each other beyond the classic automotive structures and processes,” Payne said.

The Lotus Type 132 SUV is set for debut in the first half of this year

The Warwickshire-based LTCC will be working closely with the design team at Lotus’ home base in Hethel led by Lotus head of design Russell Carr, and which continues to lead the British sports car maker’s global sports car programmes, the company said. Among these currently in development is the all-electric Type 135.

Set to break the Lotus mould will be the Type 132, the brand’s first SUV, which will also be fully electric and is set to debut in the first half of this year. This has been said to use an 800-volt electrical architecture with batteries ranging from 92 to 120 kWh in capacity for a range of nearly 600 km, feeding a dual-motor driveline offering up to 750 hp.

Back to the LTCC – both design studios will be overseen by Lotus senior VP and executive advisor for design Peter Horbury, as the two facilities align for the wider Lotus design vision. These are already working closely with other Lotus facilities worldwide such as Lotus Tech HQ in Wuhan, China, and the Lotus Tech Innovation Centre in Raunheim, Germany, Horbury said.