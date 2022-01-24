In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 January 2022 12:05 pm / 0 comments

Adding to their stable of brands, Didi Automotive has been appointed official distributor for Royal Enfield motorcycles for Malaysia. The appointment is with immediate effect and Didi Automotive takes over the reins from previous distributor SNH Bhumi Corporation.

Royal Enfield is famed for retro motorycles built upon the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 dating back to 1952 with the selection of a motorcycle for Indian armed forces use. With the design of the Royal Enfield Bullet remaining unchanged for decades, 2015 saw parent company Either Motors acquire Harris Performance Products of UK.

The acquisition saw the production of the Royal Enfield Continental GT cafe racer and Interceptor and the Himalayan 400 adventure-tourer. The current iteration of the classic Royal Enfield 350 is the Meteor 350, replacing the Thunderbird 350 while others models in the catalogue include the Classic 500 and Bullet 500.