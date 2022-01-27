In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 January 2022 9:54 am / 0 comments

Besides the regular BMW 8 Series range, the German carmaker also updated the high-performance M8 models for 2022. The most notable change is that the base M8 has been discontinued for all three body styles – Coupe (F92), Convertible (F91), Gran Coupe (F93) – with the M8 Competition being the only available offering now.

In this guise, the M8 Competition features a S63 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 625 PS (617 hp or 460 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800-5,860 rpm. The mill is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as well as an M xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Performance-wise, the coupe and four-door models take just 3.2 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while the convertible is a little bit slower at 3.3 seconds. All three will hit a top speed of 250 km/h, or 305 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The rest of the mechanical bits are unchanged from before, so there’s still adaptive M suspension with M-specific kinematics and elastokinematics, M compound brakes as well as an active M differential.

Unlike the normal 8 Series cars, the M8 Competition models look pretty much unchanged from before aside from the addition of eight new exterior colours, including metallic finishes called Skyscraper Grey, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green and BMW Individual Lacquer Tanzanite Blue. Joining these are BMW Individual silk-matte finishes: Frozen Pure Grey, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Deep Green and Frozen Tanzanite Blue.

Additionally, there are new designs for the 20-inch M light alloy wheels and the standard Laserlight headlamps can be specified with the Shadow Line package to gain dark inlays and chrome detailing. The headlamps flank an unchanged kidney grille – no Iconic Glow look here – that comes with a standard high-gloss black finish.

Inside, the M8 Competition cars receive a larger touchscreen display measuring 12.3 inches instead of 10.25 inches previously. This is part of the Live Cockpit Professional system, which is joined by other standard features such as the Driving Assistant, the Parking Assistant including reversing assistant, telephony with wireless charging and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Owners will get M sport seats as standard, but for a fee, these can be upgraded to M Carbon bucket seats that feature exposed carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces, integral head restraints, cut-outs in the back rest and side bolsters for multi-point seatbelts, heating, electric adjustment with memory function and an illuminated “M8” badge. A variety of the upholstery colours and materials are also available.

2022 BMW M8 Competition Coupe

2022 BMW M8 Competition Convertible

2022 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe