In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 15 February 2022 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Revealed at the Munich Motor Show last September, the Mercedes-Benz EQE is set to receive a high-performance addition to its range in a day’s time. This will be the Mercedes-AMG EQE, which as its name indicates, will boast of more potent performance compared to the regular EQE it is based on.

The same has been true of the EQS electric flagship, which saw the high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS premiere on the same day as EQE. The AMG version of the latter will also most likely feature a dual-motor powertrain, as the teaser reveals the presence of “4Matic+” badging that denotes all-wheel drive.

At launch, the EQE was announced as an EQE 350 which featured a single rear-axle mounted motor producing 292 PS and 530 Nm of torque. More variants are to come, including a high-performance version that the automaker had revealed at the regular model’s launch to pack an output of around 680 PS.

This is likely to be the AMG version that will debut shortly, given that the AMG EQS is rated for 761 PS and 1,020 Nm in AMG Dynamic Plus trim, or 658 PS and 950 Nm of torque in base configuration.

In regular form, the EQE packs a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of between 545 km an 560 km based on the WLTP test cycle, and can take AC charging at up to 22 kW for a full charge in 4.25 hours (8.25 hours at 11 kW). The EQE also takes up to 170 kW of DC fast charging, which will top up its battery in 32 minutes, or add 250 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Like its AMG EQS big brother, the upcoming AMG EQE has been shown to feature AMG-branded carbon-ceramic brakes; on the top EQS version, these are 415 mm and 378 mm discs at the front and rear respectively, while the optional ceramic brake package brings an upgrade to 440 mm front discs.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE high-performance electric vehicle will be revealed in full tomorrow, February 16 at midnight Central European Time.

