In Cars, International News, Jeep / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2022 12:20 pm

Jeep has revealed images of its first electric model, which will be launched in Europe in the first half of 2023. Currently unnamed, the vehicle takes the form of a compact crossover that is expected to be positioned somewhere between the existing Compass and Renegade.

The Jeep EV will likely be underpinned by Stellantis’ STLA (Stella) platform, which comes in three versions for passenger vehicles – Small, Medium and Large. Design-wise, the chunky crossover is instantly recognisable by the brand’s distinctive seven-slot grille, albeit without inlets.

A portion of the grille also separates the upper running light strips from the primary headlamps below, while the bumper houses two intakes, fog lamps and a silver faux skid plate. Plastic body cladding is also part of the styling, wrapping around the lower section of the vehicle front to rear.

Other notable cues include prominent fender lines, a two-tone paintjob and the rear doors have their handles integrated into the C-pillars. As for the rear, it also gets a skid plate contrasting a black bumper, accompanied by taillights that carry an “X” lighting signature like some other Jeep models. Tinges of blue and “e” badging indicate the crossover’s electric powertrain, which is still a mystery for now.

The forthcoming Jeep EV is one of several EVs mentioned during Stellantis’ presentation of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, which will see the company target for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. This will see more than 75 BEVs be introduced and a global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030.