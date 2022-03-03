In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2022 7:24 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is where you’ll find the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, and it’s taking place this month at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – set to end on June 30, there’s no better opportunity to enjoy some savings. Purchasers at PACE will also get to enjoy special perks and there are some great prizes up for grabs.

Among the many vehicles that will be present at PACE is the latest Volkswagen Arteon, which is offered in the sporty R-Line trim and benefits fully from the sales tax exemption as it is locally assembled in Malaysia.

Stylish from several angles, the Arteon also has plenty of grunt, as its EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.6 seconds.

The mill is mated to a seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission, and you’ll get all-paw traction thanks to the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. If that isn’t enough, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) is included as standard, giving you access to various drive modes that affect the characteristic of the adaptive dampers.

Inside, you’ll find an ergonomic cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, a triple-zone climate control system, powered front seats, the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The last item is linked to a 9.2-inch Discover Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App-Connect, so Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and be used without depending on a cable connection.

The Volkswagen brand will be joined by other premium marques like Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will also be part of the show for those looking for a two-wheeler.

Purchasing at PACE will also net you bonus goodies, including RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

With so much on offer, mark your calendars for March 19-20 and make your way to SCCC for PACE 2022 to enjoy the SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers and lucky draws. See you there!