9 March 2022

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, MINI unveiled the Pat Moss Edition for the MINI 3-Door and 5-Door as a tribute to the late race car driver. Born Patricia Ann Moss-Carlsson, she was one of the most successful female rally drivers of all time, achieving three outright wins and seven podium finishes in international rallies. She was crowned European Ladies’ Rally Champion five times.

In 1962, Pat Moss helped MINI win its first international rally victory in Monte Carlo. Her feat, which saw her and co-pilot Ann Wisdom set the best time on the 2,500 km-Tulip Rally, made her an overnight sensation in a male-dominated field. She would carry on challenging the status quo, amassing praise, adoration and several more victories along the way.

The MINI Pat Moss Edition is also created to celebrate strong women (pictured here) who play a key role in shaping the brand. Designer Morgane Bavagnoli said the design of the special edition reflects both the brand’s racing tradition and the personal history of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom, while also integrating hallmark MINI traits such as the Multitone Roof.

“When there is already a strong story, as with the Pat Moss Edition, it is a pleasure to define the details, combine the elements that underline this story, choose the right colour combination and decide where to place the design features,” she said. There are tulip graphics littered discreetly all over the car, too.

Now, only 800 units of the Pat Moss Edition are expected to be made for the global market. It’ll be available in either Cooper S or John Cooper Works form, with paint colours being either Pepper White or Midnight Black metallic. The wing mirrors will be red regardless of the paint colour, and the unique Multitone Roof is standard.

Inside, it gets a Piano Black interior surface, sports leather steering wheel with a tulip graphic, and engine piston motif on the driver side. Standard equipment includes MINI Parking Assist and Active Cruise Control, and the car will be available with either a six-speed manual eight-speed sport automatic gearbox.