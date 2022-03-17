In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2022 7:14 pm / Comments are Disabled

Not long to go, now before the doors open to the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), which is where you will find a great many deals and offers when you shop for your new premium automobile.

Purveyors of premium British SUVs, Land Rover will be present at PACE 2022, and the Range Rover line-up at the expo will include the Evoque that starts from RM426,828. Packing the 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, this produces 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque in P200 guise, or 249 PS and 365 Nm of torque as the P250 variant.

Transmission is a ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard, where the Efficient Driveline Disconnect helps conserve fuel by disengaging the rear axle when the added traction is not required. When it is, there is also Terrain Response 2 that adapts the engine and transmission to suit prevailing surface conditions; the Evoque can have up to 212 mm of ground clearance and a water wading depth of 600 mm.

While the Evoque is equipped for some rough-roading, the interior is generously kitted. The electronic user interface comes courtesy of the Touch Pro Duo interface that boasts of two 10-inch touchscreens; one for infotainment, and the other for climate control and vehicle settings.

Inside, standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, leather upholstery, bright aluminium trim, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with memory, a power-adjustable steering column, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an 11-speaker, 380-watt Meridian sound system, a reverse camera and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Do you instead prefer an even more off-road-capable Land Rover product? Enter the Defender, priced from RM798,800. This latest interpretation the iconic off-roader shape comes to the Malaysian market with a choice of two petrol engines on offer – a 300 PS/400 Nm P300 2.0 litre Ingenium turbocharged petrol four-cylinder, and a 400 PS/550 Nm P400 3.0 litre Ingenium petrol inline-six engine with 48-volt electrical architecture.

Both petrol engines are paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, along with a two-speed transfer case sending drive to all four wheels for off-road traction. Wading depth for the Defender is 900 mm. Electronically controlled air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics can raise the vehicle by a total of 145 mm, while Terrain Response offers a total of six modes for the Defender.

Inside, the Defender is specified with 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled front seats, two-zone climate control or a three-zone system for the seven-seater, as well as rear cooling assist, air quality sensor and cabin air ionisation.

Infotainment in the Defender is comprised of a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen and a 400-watt, 10-speaker Meridian audio system. Mobile integration comes courtesy of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Defender’s Bluetooth system can accommodate two mobile devices at once.

Augmented views are made possible through a 3D surround camera system offering a 360-degree overhead view, and the w 3D exterior perspectives alongside a 360-degree overhead view, while a ClearSight interior rear-view mirror and ClearSight Ground View offers the driver a virtual view of the vehicles surroundings when their line of sight is obstructed.

Ready to make your purchase of a British 4X4? Buying a vehicle a PACE will also score you a host of goodies, includingRM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Looking beyond brand-new cars? Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned units, and buyers of these will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. Buy your vehicle at PACE 2022, and you’ll be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot is a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Joining Land Rover and Jaguar at PACE are a range of premium brands which also include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo and Hyundai. For more information about the brands’ participation at the latest running of PACE this year, register your interest to find out the latest about Jaguar here, and get more details about the latest from Land Rover, here.

There’s a wide range premium motoring on offer at PACE 2022. Be sure to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend from March 19 to 20!