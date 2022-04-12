In Malaysia, Volkswagen is one of the very few brands not to offer active safety systems on its cars. This includes the latest Golf models, which many expected to be the first to be offered with at least autonomous emergency braking, a feature that is standard in most major markets.
So, why is this the case? Well, we posed the question to Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) managing director Erik Winter during an exclusive interview to find out his comments on the matter. In the same interview, Winter also touched upon the significance of the Golf being a locally-assembled (CKD) model and the company’s focus on going upmarket.
“Safety is always a priority, and we will continue to add features into our products. Any updates to our driver assistance systems will require technical and regulatory approvals. These active safety systems are currently undergoing evaluation and technical approval process for Malaysia. They will be made available upon completion of these processes,” Winter replied.
The reply indicates that active safety systems will eventually come to Volkswagen models sold here, although when this will happen remains to be seen. We asked Winter a similar question last July regarding the lack of AEB on the facelifted Arteon that was launched at the time, and we were told that such systems were still subject to approval from the relevant authorities.
Active safety systems are now a lot more prevalent in new cars these days and customers are willing to pay more for such features, as we’ve discussed before. As VPCM is currently working on getting systems like AEB approved, we should expect their models to be updated with them moving forward.
On a related note, Audi, which is Volkswagen’s premium brand, also doesn’t offer AEB for its cars sold in Malaysia, likely because it is facing the same approval issue for such systems. It’s a similar story in Singapore, as volume models like the Golf and Tiguan don’t come with AEB – the large Touareg does come with it though.
Comments
This AEB has been talking since last year July until now still subject for appproval. Please speed up the process since VW car is not cheaper to buy.
Evaluation? What more Evaluation do you need? Why don’t you just take Audi’s your sister company and just do it?
No folding door mirrors too for the Golf GTi Mk8. What a let down considering its intention of going upmarket
lier malaysian life no value
In that case, all VW potential buyers should just wait for it…at this time AEB is so common as many Japanese brands are already offering it…
full of BS, just an excuse to lower the car price and maximize profit!
Ze German cars superior stronk body, built tough like Panzers and some say like Arnie. AEB is redundant.
Kerja and tinggal kat Malaysia, MD orang putih pun dah kena penyakit yang sama. Pandai bagi alasan. Kakakaka…Can’t blame solely on the seller. It’s the government’s task to set a minimum requirement of safety specifications for new cars to be sold here, then these cheaters will have no choice but to equip them accordingly.
There are no laws which mandates AEB atm. Not even in EU. It is up to the market to self regulate and demand for better safety features or to others it could be a USP.
Based on Winter’s reply, consumers shouldn’t be buying VW until the safety features are included. As long as there is sales, VW will not find the urgency to include this safety features. when the buying stops, then VW is forced to offer better safety features.
Meanwhile in other countries like Canada, VW has safety features included inside. If other cars can get approval and VW’s approval is being delayed in Malaysia, Winter’s comment doesn’t make sense.
Sorry I don’t buy his story. AEB is not autonomous driving that needs “approval” . Seems more like profit than safety
BS!
What sort of approval are they talking about, these should be SOP driven at JPJ end and should be the same regardless of VW, Toyota or Proton unless of course VW didn’t submit or JPJ is having its standard excuses of not having an SOP, which is common to our gov.
Why suddenly blame the govt? If Proton, Perodua, Toyota, Honda, Merc, BMW, etc can do it why only VW tak boleh? Are they special?
Almost one year and yet they still do not have in on their cars. Same goes for Audi which is part of the VW Group.
Once again, is Malaysia’s regulation tougher to approve? Harder than approving China’s X50 and X70? What evaluation needed, with other market currently offering it. It’s not like evaluating fully autonomous level 4 vehicle.
Even most freaking pickup truck has model with it now. Just offer it as an option if VPCM is so stingy and worry that their over priced car will be more over priced, hard?