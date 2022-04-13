In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2022 5:09 pm / 0 comments

The Lamborghini Huracan STO is one of the brand’s most track-focused offerings, but what if you want something that is a little less extreme? Well, the Italian carmaker is more than happy to sell you this, the new Huracan Tecnica.

Slotting in between the existing Evo and the STO, the Tecnica gets some of the best elements of the latter, albeit packaged in a manner that is less shouty. This is obvious when you look at the Tecnica for the first time, as you won’t find the STO’s race car-inspired aerodynamic components.

As a result, the bonnet doesn’t come with vents and the body isn’t any taller or wider than a regular Evo. However, the Tecnica is noticeably different from other Huracan models, with the front end being a dead giveaway.

A new bumper featuring the Terzo Millennio’s black Ypsilon design is a good way to identify a Tecnica, and this piece incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracan, accompanied by a front splitter that has open slats to direct air though the wheels for downforce and cooling.

The rear also gets a redesign, with a new engine bonnet made from lightweight carbon-fibre to showcase the V10 heart of the car. This is accompanied by a vertical rear glass window to promote visibility, while the rear bumper gets reprofiled to match and sports a different diffuser design as well as hexagonal exhaust pipes.

These changes result in the Tecnica being 61 mm longer than the Evo and a silhouette that the company says is “inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12.” The rear wing that is less ostentatious than what you find on the STO completes the exterior and contributes to a 35% improvement in rear downforce compared to the Evo RWD, while also reducing drag by 20%.

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen those hexagonal-themed wheels before, the 20-inch Damiso units on the Tecnica are inspired by the Lamborghini Vision GT made for the Vision Gran Turismo project. The wheels are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres (245/30 front and 305/30 rear) and give us a good view of the carbon-ceramic brakes.

Inside, you’ll find a familiar Huracan interior that retains most of the creature comforts that the STO abandons, including a touchscreen infotainment system (with plenty of connected services and phone fairing functions) and height-adjustable sports seats. Should you want the STO’s lightweight all-carbon doors, Lamborghini offers them as an option, along with other things like titanium wheel bolts and harness seat belts.

Powering the Tecnica is the same 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 used in the STO, which is rated at 640 PS (630 hp or 470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds.

For context, the STO does the same century sprint in three seconds and has a lower dry weight of 1,339 kg compared to the Tecnica’s 1,379 kg. On the flipside, the Tecnica’s less aggressive aerodynamic package means it has a higher top speed of 325 km/h, whereas the STO maxes out at 310 km/h.

Like the STO, the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system is also present in the Tecnica and communicates with vehicle systems to control every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour. This includes the rear-wheel steering (RWS), suspension, torque vectoring and traction control systems, which result in different handling characteristics based on the selected drive mode.

Strada mode provides comfortable everyday driving, with the torque vectoring and Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) tuned for just that, while the RWS system provides stability and manoeuvrability. When Sport mode is engaged, the systems are adjusted to promote oversteer, while in Corsa, grip is optimised for the best possible lap times.



