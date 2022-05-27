In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 May 2022 3:55 pm / 0 comments

When it rains, it pours. That’s a general saying, but it’s really true these days. The weather is getting more extreme, and it can swing from blazing hot (last week) to gloomy days in an instant. The latter comes with long and/or heavy rain – flash floods in KL and the Klang Valley are happening a bit too often these days.

Flash floods surfaced again in KL two days ago after an hour of rain starting from 10am. The affected areas were Jalan Rahmat, Jalan Ipoh Batu 3, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Dutamas 2, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar (slip road to Jalan Kuching) and the Jalan Ampang stretch near the Bukit Nanas waterfall. The flood subsided by 30 minutes, DBKL said. Low ground and roadside drains clogged with soil were cited as reasons.

DBKL is now taking some proactive flash flood defence measures and it involves installing water pumps at piling up sandbags at flood prone hotspots around the city.

City Hall has installed four units of water pumps at Bulatan Dato Onn (where Bank Negara is, near Dataran Merdeka), four units at Lebuh Ampang near Bank Muamalat and two units at Jalan Rahmat. The latter, off Jalan Ipoh near PWTC, is a very low point that sits below the nearby Sungai Gombak.

Aside from the water pumps, DBKL is placing sandbags at flood prone areas. At Jalan Rahmat, 600 sandbags now act as a wall, and other areas that have been fortified with sandbags are Jalan Sultan Iskandar (Parlimen/Sg Bras-Bras), Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Kampung Kasipillay, Jalan Segambut (driving school), Jalan Pintasan Segambut, Lorong Maarof in Bangsar and Jalan Batu Bata.

DBKL says that the water pumps and sandbags are temporary solutions while waiting for the implementation of long-term solutions, which will start in the near future. Here’s hoping that these measures work well in evacuating and holding off flood water in the city.