An internal Perodua circular that was sent out last week said that June 23 would be the day that pricing would be announced for the new D27A model, and also mentioned in the communication was that the reveal of the model name for the replacement of the long-serving Alza would also be done then, which hinted at the possibility of a fresh nameplate for the new model.
Guess what? The name of the new MPV has been revealed, and it will be called the… Alza. In another internal circular released about an hour ago that was sighted by this publication, the national automaker mentioned that the decision to retain the nameplate was due to the fact that “the name has a strong presence in the market.”
Aside from the confirmation that the Alza name was being maintained, the document also contained the tentative retail pricing for the D27A, which will be available in three variants, a base 1.5L X CVT (variant code BP5XZ), followed by a mid-spec 1.5L H CVT (BP5HZ) and a range-topping 1.5L AV CVT (BP5VZ).
The tentative recommended retail price for the Alza is:
- 1.5L X CVT – RM62,000
- 1.5L H CVT – RM68,000
- 1.5L AV CVT – RM75,000
The indicative prices are all on-the-road, without insurance (for Peninsular Malaysia), with the automaker stating that the actual price of the Alza variants will be revealed during the official launch of the vehicle, which is set for next month. As expected, the prices are higher than old Alza, which was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.
The company added that bookings made for the vehicle before July 1 would see buyers entitled to the SST exemption as long as the vehicle is registered by March 31, 2023, as per the announcement made by the finance ministry earlier this week.
Speaking of bookings, the order books for the new Alza officially open tomorrow (June 23). In the latest communication, it was stated that deliveries will begin after the official launch, and that the waiting period for the model is “one to two months, depending on the variant and colour booked.”
As previously reported, the new D27A will be based on the Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia. The profile of the Perodua MPV is virtually identical to its close cousins, albeit with some noticeable styling differences.
What has been confirmed so far are the variants and exterior colours, of which there are five (one solid and four metallic). Three of these, Ivory White (the solid), Glittering Silver and a new Elegant Black are available for all Alza variants, while Garnet Red and new Vintage Brown will only be available for the H and AV.
As for the powertrain, the Alza gets only one engine choice, and that should be the Avanza’s 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mill, which offers 106 PS and 138 Nm in the way of output. This will be paired with a D-CVT, which drives the front wheels.
Comments
Price list there only mention cvt. Not d-cvt. Perhap im wrong.
Still better than 4at for sure….curious to see the new Alza
+15K
U get the Myvi 1.5AV with Avanza body
Perodua ..oh my gaud…the Ativa will definitely be affected..anyway P2 is commended for giving a mini MPV based on Avanza specs.P2 is truly an all rounded distributor of affordable cars in Bolehland with high car taxation.When Is P1 replacing the T Rex Exora?
At that prices it will cannibalise Ativa sales. Perhaps for the better since Ativa is a failure and still not able to dethrone X50.
Myvi, Ativa, Alza Cross, X50, X70
All show case of value for money hi tech car.
From $ 10,000 to $ 28,000.
It is mentioned D-CVT in the flyer.
Taknak pikir, toksah pening. Beli je p2 toyota beb
Competent DNGA Alza Cross.
Solid, Hi-tech at affordable price.
Lifestyle with less Burden.
So finally Malaysian can say good bye to OCH sort of things.
high spec shoot up to rm75k? Previously only rm60k. Bravo! Perodua mgmt is confident that Perodua has moved up a level in customer perception. Come, let’s get closer to Japanrse B segment cars, see Oerodua customer mind to abandon 7seater to 5seater for brand upgrade or not.
Reminder to Malaysia government, force to increase minimum salary by rm300 is not enough. Come, force employer increase at least rm500. Perodua satu kali saja naik rm15k！
Not True:
in 2009:
The Alza Advanced Version (M) RM66,490
Alza Advanced Version (4AT) goes for RM69,490
https://paultan.org/2009/11/24/perodua-alza-advanced-version-extra-equipment/
it was 2 Airbags, no VSC.
now RM65k start with more airbags, VSC, etc.
Yo.. previous not 60k but 64k.. diffrent 11k.. but 11k u get,
1. 6 airbag
2. VSC
3. Pre crash
4. Bigger space
5. New engine
6. Led headlamp.
7. Electric handbrake
8. Electric power stering
9. Android auto and apple carplay
10. Cruise control
11. Push start
12. Keyless entry
13. 3point seat belt for middle passanger
14. Rear disc brake
15. Rear A/C
16. Digital A/C
17. More2…
I always said P2 are overpriced yet ppl still buys them which in turn give P2 mgmt confidence to jack up prices at their whim. This nothing to do with Gomen but as long as ppl still buy P2 in mass, they will continue ripping ppl off so to stop this we must stop buying P2. It is that simple. Stop buying P2!
ur friends say p2 is cheap, deswai pipu buy but now their cars all expensip wei, why so many pipu still buy ah?
Overpriced. Please guys, if possible, just use your current car, no need new hutang.