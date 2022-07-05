In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 July 2022 8:49 am / 0 comments

If you want to live la dolce vita, the 2022 Vespa Pic Nic 150 will suit the bill if you’re looking for a trendy scooter. Based on the Vespa Primavera, the Pic Nic 150, priced at RM19,900 in 2021 and sold in a limited quantity of 39 units in Malaysia, gets colour updates for this year.

New colours for 2022 are Verde (green) and Grigio (grey), replacing last year’s colour choices of Grey Materia, White Innocenza and Green Relax. The brown two-tone seat is carried over, as complementing the Pic Nic is a wicker picnic basket containing a removable cooler bag and picnic blanket.

The white painted 12-inch wheels are replaced by grey units with diamond cut edges. Fitted as standard are chrome plated front and rear luggage racks, with brown accented inserts on the footrests and the front end, as well as in the Vespa “bow tie”.

Otherwise, the Pic Nic 150 is mechanically unchanged from the Primavera 150, power coming from a 154.8 cc Vespa I-Get engine, mated to a CVT transmission. Power output is claimed to be 12.7 hp at 7.750 rpm and 128 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Other running gear remains the same, with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear and 8-litres of fuel carried in the tank. The Vespa Primavera 150 is constructed from an all metal chassis, suspended by monoshocks front and back, with seat height set at 790 mm.