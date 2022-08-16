In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2022 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Suzuki Malaysia has announced the local market arrival of the GSX-S1000GT sport-touring motorcycle via a Facebook post, at a price of RM85,700 before insurance, road tax and registration. Great news if you have been looking for a sporty, litre-class bike with luggage, as the GSX-S1000GT comes with panniers as standard.

Motive power for the GSX-S1000GT comes from the Japanese manufacturer’s superbike lineage, featuring a 999 cc inline-four cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm. These outputs are identical to those of the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000S Katana, which go through a six-speed manual gearbox with quickshifter, to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

Kerb weight for the GSX-S1000GT is listed at 226 kg, while seat height is 810 mm and its fuel tank takes 19 litres. Suspension is by an upside-down telescopic fork in front and a monoshock at the rear, with both being fully adjustable units.

Instrumentation for the rider comes courtesy of a 6.5-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity, while the suite of rider aids includes traction control, ride modes, cruise control and cornering ABS.

GALLERY: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT