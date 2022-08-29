In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 August 2022 5:33 pm / 0 comments

Following the release of the 2022 Givi M35.0 Scudo open-face helmet, pricing has now be divulged for the Malaysia market. The M35.0 Scudo is priced at RM365 for the plain colours, while the graphics version will retail at RM410.

For the plain colours, the M35.0 Scudo comes in Solid Grey and Solid Ice White. Meanwhile, six graphics variants are available – Graphic Draco Black Red, Graphic Draco Yellow Blue, Graphic Kraken Neon Yellow, Graphic Torch Black Blue, Graphic Ventura Grey Yellow and Graphic Ventura White Blue.

The M35.0 Scudo is constructed from a technopolymer material which Givi says is an advanced plastic with superior properties when compared to traditional plastics. Thermopolymers are designed to withstand extreme heat and mechanical stress in this application.

A first for Malaysia is the M35.0 Scudo’s compliance with the European ECE22.06 helmet safety standard in the local market. Scheduled to come into force in 2024, the ECE22.06 standard requires separate shells for sizes S to L, and XL/XXL as well as resistance to penetration, high and low-speed linear impacts, and oblique impacts.

Two air vents are provided, along with internal sun visor and Givi’s Micrometric Quick Release Buckle. The M35.0 Scudo is expected to arrive in authorised Givi Malaysia Givipoint showrooms this September.