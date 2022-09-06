In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 September 2022 10:08 am / 0 comments

Pro-am racer or trackday junkie, Yamaha has you covered with the 2023 Yamaha R1 GYTR, based on its World Superbike (WSBK) Championship winning YZF-R1 and drawing on engineering from the MotoGP YZR-M1. Available in Yamaha’s network of 17 Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) pro shops across Europe, the R1 GYTR offers track riders and racers a purpose built package with only the necessary parts for track duty.

Comprising of over 25 GYTR components, including a full Akrapovic muffler and link-pipe system, the R1 GYTR improves power output and rideability for track riders of all skill levels. The GYTR ECU comes with a wiring harness and ABS emulator for full race mode along with a PC cable for remote diagnostics and GYTR on/off switch for the authentic race bike look.

The specifications sheet includes GYTR stainless steel brake lines with steel brake calliper pistons and Brembo Z04 brake pads. GYTR racing rear set foot pegs come with a reverse shift pattern along with racing handlebars and race fairing in primer white, ready for racing livery to be applied.

For riders who need more, taking it up another level is the R1 GYTR Pro kit, bringing the standard R1 even closer to the championship winning R1 in WSBK. Parts in this kit are identical to the components used in Yamaha’s WSBK race team and directed to the serious racer, or the rider wanting the ultimate poser Yamaha R1.

Carbon-fibre is used for the rear sub-frame and fairing to reduce weight, while a large-capacity, low centre of gravity fuel tank improves handling. Customisable Marelli electronics are fitted while adaptors for Brembo callipers come standard on the Ohlins FGR400 front forks.