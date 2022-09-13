In Cars, Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 13 September 2022 3:02 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Season 5 finale will be happening next weekend (September 24-25) at the Sepang International Circuit. Besides the Vios Challenge action on track – a night race under the floodlights this time around – the season finale will have something rather unique – a rooftop festival.

Yes, 2,000 people will be partying on the entire rooftop length of the SIC’s main paddock building. It’s open to public, but slots are limited to the first 2,000 race fans and celebrity superfans who register online. The celebrities taking part in this season’s Vios Challenge will be there for a walkabout and meet-and-greet autograph session, and there will also be sales of GR and Toyota merchandise and family activities.

The main event will be the back-to-back concerts. Saturday’s stage performances will be led by TGR racing celebrities Wany Hasrita and Nabila Razali, and will conclude with a 40-minute “Rappers & Racers” concert anchored by K-Clique. Singer and TGR racing celeb Khai Bahar will spearhead Sunday night’s entertainment ahead of the “Rockers & Racers” concert featuring rock queen Ella and girl group Dolla.

There will also be a lucky draw and prizes up for grabs include four units of the iPhone 13 Mini, two iPads and two units of the Apple Watch Series 7. Last but not least, a track day for selected Toyota car clubs. More info on how to get tickets here.

“It’s hard to imagine that we have come five seasons in the Vios Challenge. What an incredible journey it has been for Toyota, the racers, our dealers and our fans. We continuously look at new elements to make both the festival and the race even more exciting. Race fans have been a big part of the festival’s continued success and for the finale this season, we’d like to do something a little special by showing our appreciation to the lucky 2,000 spectators,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran K.

“From street racing to circuit racing and night racing, the Vios Challenge has evolved to not only attract the best in Malaysian saloon car racers but has grown to become a breeding ground for new talent and young drivers. This is a momentum we hope to keep going into Season 6 and beyond,” he added. That last bit confirms that there will be another season of TGR next year.

As for the racing, the battle in the Promotional Class for celebrities will again be down to actors Zizan Razak and defending champion Shukri Yahaya, with the former having a slight advantage. In the Rookie Class, the fight is between simulator-turned-real racers Nabil Azlan and Muhammad Hamdany Abdul Hamid.

In the Sporting Class, young driver Naquib Azlan from Axle Motorsports will be hoping to win his second straight overall title after winning last year’s Rookie Class.

The battle of the professionals in the Super Sporting Class meanwhile will be nail biting, with at least four drivers still in contention for the overall crown. They are Prima Pearl TD Racing’s Tengku Djan Ley, Laser Motor Racing’s Mark Darwin and Eddie Liew, and Telagamas Toyota’s Freddie Ang. Who will you put your imaginary money on? Join the Gazoo Racing Dream Team TGR Fantasy Game and win yourself some prizes.

For more info on how to win tickets to the race and party – no tickets, no entry – click here.