After the departure of Andrea Dovizioso from WithU RNF MotoGP Team, the Italian’s seat has been filled by Cal Crutchlow. The Englishman is currently a test rider for Yamaha Racing and a three-time MotoGP race winner.

With six rounds left in the calendar, both Crutchlow and team mate Darryn Binder will find themselves out of the job at the end of the season after RNF Racing ends its MotoGP contract with Yamaha. RNF, led by Malaysian team principal Datuk Razlan Razali, will be switching to Aprilia next year as an independent team.

Signing on riders Miguel Oliviera and Raul Fernandez for 2023, RNF Racing is rumoured to be facing a setback with the loss of sponsorship next year from online coaching outfit WithU. paultan.org approached Razlan for comment and will post an update should an answer be forthcoming.