15 September 2022

JPJ has invited BMW to test its hydrogen fuel cell and Level 3 autonomous vehicles in Malaysia. This is after a four-day work visit to the carmaker’s home in Munich, Germany, led by JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramly, set up by BMW Malaysia.

According to the road transport department, the meeting and work visit saw presentations and discussions on BMW’s latest technology that it is rolling out worldwide, namely “mild hybrid 48V, hydrogen fuel cell and autonomous Level 2+”. JPJ explained its efforts to put in place 13 new regulations involving autonomous vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and other regulations for new cars via vehicle type approval (VTA).

JPJ also conducted an inspection for VTA approval for a BMW Motorrad electric motorcycle destined for the Malaysia market – this EV is likely to be the Definition CE04. They checked the bike’s lights, tyres, horn, reflectors and side mirrors to ensure that it complies to local standards, a requirement before the model is allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

“The cooperation between JPJ and BMW will continue to ensure that the latest automotive technology will continue to be introduced in the Malaysian market,” the department said. The meeting was also attended by BMW Group Malaysia MD and CEO Hans de Visser and Mohd Yusop Mohamad, JPJ’s automotive engineering division director.

BMW is jointly developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with Toyota, and we could see the fruits of the partnership hit showrooms in 2025 – more on that here. Malaysia’s hot weather and high humidity might be a good proving ground for the tech; ditto our traffic and self-driving features.