17 October 2022

The new Hotel Hyundai, the world’s first car-powered hotel, situated in Essex, England, is now open for bookings. The hotel will only be open for three weeks between October 19 to November 5 this year.

The luxury woodland cabin is accompanied by a bar, restaurant and cinema and caters to only two at a time. Everything from lighting, appliances and even the shower in the sole cabin is powered by a fleet of Ioniq 5s using the electric vehicle’s 230V Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

The tech is also used to power the coffee machines at the Ioniq 5 coffee lounge, along with the projector, speakers and even the popcorn machine at the cinema. In the name of sustainability, food and beverages served at Hotel Hyundai are locally sourced.

The new concept was launched in collaboration with broadcaster Grace Dent after a research by Hyundai on 2,000 holidaymakers showed that 55% said that the increasing cost of living has made them rethink their holiday plans. Of those surveyed, 31% preferred staycations for short breaks as they are more sustainable, with the added bonus of supporting local businesses and offering a stress-free travelling experience.

In Malaysia, the Ioniq 5 is available in three variants – Lite, Plus and Max, with the range-topper fitted with a 72.6 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel capabilities. The Lite and Plus variants are fitted with a 58 kWh battery, powering a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels.

The Max variant produces 305 PS and 605 Nm, with 0-100 km/h done in 5.2 seconds, while the Lite and Plus have 170 PS and 350 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 8.5 seconds. Claimed range on a full charge is 430 km in the Max, and 384 km in the Lite and Plus, based on the WLTP cycle. With a 350 kW DC fast charger, the Ioniq 5 can be juiced from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes. Prices start from RM207,808 for the Lite, RM238,408 for the Plus, and RM270,408 for the Max variant.