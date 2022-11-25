In Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 25 November 2022 3:56 pm / 0 comments

The finalists for the 2023 European Car of the Year award has been announced, where 27 ‘candidates’ from the preliminary rounds have been narrowed down to just seven. The list of vehicles consists of new cars which have gone or will go on sale before the end of the year in five or more European markets.

The following are the finalists for the award:

In case you haven’t noticed, all of the finalists are either SUV or crossovers, except for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Like the ID. Buzz, the Nissan Ariya, the Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra and Jeep Avenger are all fully electric vehicles. Among those expected to arrive in Malaysia include the Kia Niro, Nissan Ariya and the Toyota bZ4X.

A final round of voting will take place early next year with the winner set to be announced at the Brussels Motorshow on Friday, January 13. The ‘Car of the Year’ award has been given out since 1964, with last year’s award going to the fully electric Kia EV6.