2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The Corvette name has historically been the preserve of Chevrolet’s two-seater sports car model, which made waves in 2019 when its current C8-generation became mid-engined, after 67 years of using the traditional front-engined, rear-drive layout.

Another core shift for the nameplate is soon set to take place, as the American automaker will be launching the Corvette name as a sub-brand in 2025, reports Car and Driver. This will see the creation of a four-door coupé and a crossover which will be built on General Motors’ Ultium platform.

A source with knowledge of the sub-brand’s proposals for the upcoming electric Corvette models described them to Car and Driver as unique, calling them “copies of nothing” and as “encapsulated emotional purity.”

The source added early details that may include high energy density battery packs, a patented cooling concept, especially powerful software, miniaturised parts and staggered topographic packaging, as well as an 800V electrical system that can take recharging at up to 350 kW, a two-speed transmission, brake-by-wire, multi-mode all-wheel steering and torque vectoring.

Other electric vehicles which also feature 800V electrical architecture include the Porsche Taycan and Kia EV6, and the Korean car also can be recharged at up to 350 kW DC.

“The aim is not to beat [the Porsche] Taycan and Cayenne at their own game but to create three American legends capable of breaking new ground by making the essence of Corvette scalable. To do so, that essence must at all times be in a state of flux,” the source told Car and Driver.

