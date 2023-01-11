In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 January 2023 10:43 am / 0 comments

With something of a renaissance going on in the dual-purpose motorcycle market worldwide, some have asked if the 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp is coming to Malaysia. The answer is yes, but it will likely be a year or thereabouts before this middleweight dual-purpose ride makes it to Malaysia.

Speaking to paultan.org’s source in Boon Siew Honda yesterday during the launch of the 2023 Honda ADV160, we were told the 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp will come to Malaysia. This is pending vehicle tyre approval and other market considerations, “but the Transalp will come before the first quarter of next year,” said our source.

The XL750 Transalp joins the Honda CB500X and Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin in Boon Siew Honda’s adventure-touring catalogue. Designed as an all-rounder, the Transalp carries a liquid-cooled, eight-valve parallel-twin with 270-degree crank and SOHC displacing 755 cc.

Power is rated at 90.5 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 75 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Power goes through a slipper and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension for the XL750 Transalp is done with Showa 43mm SFF-CA (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) upside-down forks and preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The Transalp gets 200 mm of suspension travel in front and 190 mm in the rear, with 210 mm of ground clearance.

As for pricing, our source told us it will be “around the RM70,000 price point.” Should the XL750 Transalp make it to Malaysia competition in the local market comes primarily in the form of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 (RM75,900) while we still await news of the launch of the Yamaha Tenere 700.